July 17, 1925 - October 11, 2020

Dr. Orin R. (Bob) Hayes of Walton, Nebraska, passed away Sunday at Bryan Memorial Hospital West in Lincoln. He was born July 17, 1925 in Trinidad, Colorado to Orin R. and Mary Belle Hayes. His family lived in Aguilar, Colorado, and Shenandoah, Iowa, before moving to York, Nebraska, in 1930, where he spent his childhood. Following his graduation from York High School, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as 1st Lieutenant and Navigator aboard the “Puddle Jumper II” air bomber from 1943 – 1946.

Following the war Bob pursued his education at the University of Nebraska, and prior to entering medical school in 1948, Bob married Helen Refshauge. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical School in 1952. Bob served his internship at Lincoln General Hospital, after which he established his family medicine practice in Kearney, Nebraska. In 1963, Bob entered the residency program of Pathology at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha. In 1967, he joined Pathology Medical Services in Lincoln. He was very proud of the service that the firm provided. He enjoyed his years of serving both as a Family Practitioner and a Pathologist. Bob retired in 1992.