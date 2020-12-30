Dr. Michael Peter Molvar

Dr. Michael Peter Molvar, D.D.S., M.S., retired assistant dean of the UNMC college of Dentistry, died December 27 of cancer. He was 78 years old. He retired in 2010 after 30 years of service to the Dental College. Dr. Molvar was born January 7, 1942, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Margaret and Art Molvar. He graduated from West Seattle High School, where he was valedictorian. He graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1964 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He received his D.D.S. from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 1968 and his M.S. in restorative dentistry from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 1983. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving three years as a dentist in Germany.

Early in his career, Dr. Molvar was in private practice in Redmond, Wash., where he was co-founder of the Sammamish Valley Dental Center. Dr. Molvar received the Chancellor's Gold U Award from UNMC in 2003, the Outstanding Teacher Award from the College of Dentistry in 1985, and the distinguished Faculty Award from the University of Washington School of Dentistry Class of 1982. He wrote many articles published in scholarly journals and authored chapters in textbooks. He also was editor of two books and presented at many dental meetings.