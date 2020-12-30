Dr. Michael Peter Molvar
December 27, 2020
Dr. Michael Peter Molvar, D.D.S., M.S., retired assistant dean of the UNMC college of Dentistry, died December 27 of cancer. He was 78 years old. He retired in 2010 after 30 years of service to the Dental College. Dr. Molvar was born January 7, 1942, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Margaret and Art Molvar. He graduated from West Seattle High School, where he was valedictorian. He graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1964 and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He received his D.D.S. from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 1968 and his M.S. in restorative dentistry from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 1983. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving three years as a dentist in Germany.
Early in his career, Dr. Molvar was in private practice in Redmond, Wash., where he was co-founder of the Sammamish Valley Dental Center. Dr. Molvar received the Chancellor's Gold U Award from UNMC in 2003, the Outstanding Teacher Award from the College of Dentistry in 1985, and the distinguished Faculty Award from the University of Washington School of Dentistry Class of 1982. He wrote many articles published in scholarly journals and authored chapters in textbooks. He also was editor of two books and presented at many dental meetings.
Dr. Molvar was a member of the Academy of Operative Dentistry, the American Academy of Dental Group Practice, the American Association of Dental Schools, Omicron Kappa Upsilon and other professional organizations. He served on the Dental Advisory committee of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. He was past chair of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln and served on the board for six years.
For many years, he coached youth soccer for the Capital Soccer Association and served on the CSA board. He enjoyed supporting the arts in Lincoln and was an avid Husker sports fan. Dr. Molvar embraced life wholeheartedly and with integrity and commitment. He was an accomplished cook whose Sunday family dinners were tradition and whose culinary skills were appreciated by a wide circle of friends. He enjoyed planting and landscaping in his yard and in retirement was a self-taught skilled wood worker. He was a member of First-Plymouth Congregational Church.
Dr. Molvar, with his wife, Rosie, was an adventurous world traveler and lover of nature and mountains. He was an avid backpacker who hiked and camped in many of the nation's challenging mountain ranges and who had visited every national park. He once said his greatest personal achievement, along with raising his family, was climbing Mt. Rainer. He was a faithful friend, nurturing friendships along with his travels and maintaining strong ties with past colleagues.
In addition to his wife, Rosemary, Dr. Molvar is survived by his children, Tiffany Sheets of Omaha, Todd Molvar (Randi Meyer) of Lincoln, Jay (Kelly) Jensen of Lincoln, and Dr. Josh Thoendel of O'Neill, and his grandchildren, Zack and Matt Humphrey and Piper Jensen of Lincoln and Joslyn and Jillian Thoendel of O'Neill. He is also survived by siblings, John and Christine Molvar of Surprise, AZ.; Barb and Craig Claassen of Grants Pass, OR; and Dan Molvar of Seattle, WA; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Julie Jensen Thoendel.
A private memorial service for family will be held at First-Plymouth Congregational Church at 2000 D St., Lincoln, NE, with a public celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be in the First-Plymouth Columbarium. Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Lincoln or First-Plymouth Church. Condolences may be left at roperandsons.com.