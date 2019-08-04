Dr. Louis Richard Jensen

May 17, 1940 - July 27, 2019
Dr. Louis R. Jensen, 79 of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away on July 27, 2019, at Westminster Village Davis Gardens. Lou was born on the family farm in Craig to John T. Jensen and Frances H. Jensen. Lou attended country school and graduated from Blair high school. He then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, BA 1962, Master of Education University of Nebraska - Lincoln 1966 and Doctorate of Education University of Nebraska - Lincoln 1970.
He served as a 6th grade and junior high teacher in Gretna. He then became conference coordinator, supervisor of informal education, and head of Correspondence Study from 1966-1972 at UN-L. In 1972, he came to Indiana State University as director, then dean of continuing education. He served in a variety of assignments in Life Long Learning from 1976-2001. In 2001 he was appointed as the executive director of the Center for Public Service and Community Engagement and concluded his professional life as a special assistant to the vice president of Academic Affairs in 2004.
He was a member of the National University Continuing Education Association (NUCEA) from 1972-2004. He served in many roles for the Indiana Higher Education Telecommunications System (IHETS) from 1973-2004 as well as for the Indiana Council of Continuing Education. Lou was a member of Downtown Terre Haute, Inc., the Hyte Center Board of Directors, the ISU Federal Credit Union Board (1998-2012), Kiwanis International, the Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute (president and district governor), Seelyville United Methodist Church, Western Indiana Employment and Training Services Board, Western Indiana Workforce Investment Board, and CASA.
In retirement, Lou enjoyed family events, fishing, golf, reading, and travel.
He is survived by Mary, his wife of 47 years; son Randall L. Jensen and wife Diane of Terre Haute, Ind., daughter Julie A. Stilwell and husband Ron of Goshen, Ind., son Jeffrey D. Jensen and wife Mary Beth of Terre Haute, Ind., son John W. Jensen and wife Susan of Chesterfield, Mo., and son James K. Jensen and wife Susan of Terre Haute, Ind.; grandchildren Jonathan(Jessica), Hilary (Ty), Lillian, Claire, Mitchell, Kaleb, Andrew, and Abigail; sister Karen Howard and husband Kent, brother-in-law Neil Knolle and Barbara Maguschak, sister-in-law Carol Knolle-Faulkner and husband Rich and many nephews and cousins. Lou was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Gaylen Jensen.
Our thanks to the staff of the Villas of Holly Brook/Reflections, Union Hospital, and Westminster Village/Davis Gardens.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Seelyville United Methodist Church with Reverend Mel Camp officiating. Visitation will be prior the service from 12 – 2 p.m. Interment of ashes will take place in the Fall in Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to: Nebraska Wesleyan University Scholarship Fund, 5000 Saint Paul Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68504; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Burnett Society, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508; Indiana State University Foundation, 30 North 5th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807. www.callahanandhughes.com
To send flowers to the family of Louis Jensen, please visit Tribute Store.