December 18, 1930 - November 9, 2019
Dr. Lois I. Johnson passed away on November 9, 2019 at the Gateway Vista Nursing Home, Lincoln, NE, which was her Dad's birthday. Lois was born in Polk, NE on December 18, 1930 to Philip and Florence (Lind) Johnson. She grew up on her parent's farm north of Polk and attended school in Polk, graduating from high school in 1948. She proceeded to obtain a teaching degree from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1952, a master's degree in education in 1961, and her doctorate in education in 1969, both at the University of Nebraska.
She taught school in Lincoln beginning in 1952 and became an administrator at several schools before retiring in 1993. When asked what schools did you teach at in Lincoln she would respond “it would be easier to name the schools I didn't teach at”.
Lois left teaching for four years to work in Washington, D.C. at the Association for Childhood Education International, an association that worked towards improving child education around the world. Her aunt Evelyn Lincoln (President John F. Kennedy's secretary) helped her throughout her stay in D.C. She returned to teaching and administration in Lincoln in 1971 because of the failing health of her father.
Lois was a devoted member of the Swede Plain Church, located north of Polk, until its closing. She then attended church at the Methodist Church in Polk and St. Marks Methodist Church in Lincoln.
She was a very active person living mostly in Lincoln, but spending weekends and summers on the family farm. After retiring in 1993 she traveled the world, including her beloved Sweden.
She was very proud of her Swedish ancestry and worked to promote Swedish heritage and culture. She made numerous trips to Lindsborg, KS to buy Swedish goods. Her most beloved possession was a large Dala horse which she had made in Lindsborg and put on display at her farm (which is still there today). She was a member of the Norden Club in Lincoln (a club that promotes Swedish heritage and culture).
Next to Swedish heritage, Lois's biggest passion was Husker sports. She had season tickets to Nebraska football, volleyball, baseball, and men's and women's basketball. When she was able to do so, she went to all the home games, and occasionally away football games and bowl games. She took Husker 101 whenever it was offered. The staff at the Nebraska Athletic ticket office knew Lois very well.
Lois was a giving person and donated to various projects and entities in Polk and Nebraska. Because of her outgoing personality, Lois is known throughout the state.
She is survived by cousins; Marilyn Donelson of Newman Grove, Marie Clymer of Omaha, Jack LaVelle of Lincoln, Jean Lynn of Laguna Beach, CA, and JoAnn McNaught of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother; Robert Johnson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk, NE. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Methodist Church, Polk, NE. Interment to follow at the Swede Plain Cemetery, north of Polk. A memorial service will be held at St. Marks Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Lois will be dressed in her Husker red, so anyone attending the Lincoln service may do the same.
Memorials may be made to the family of Lois I. Johnson for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.