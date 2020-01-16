Dr. Lisa Ann Scott

Professionally, Lisa was a decorated academic, serving the profession of Speech-Language Pathology faithfully for over 25 years. Employed by Florida State University since January of 2002, she most recently served as the Director of Clinical Education and as a Research Associate in the School of Communication Science and Disorders. She taught courses in stuttering, counseling and professional issues. Lisa never met a dog she didn't want to kiss or a vanilla-frosted-with-sprinkles cake donut she didn't want to eat. She was compassionate, giving, kind, empathetic and all those things we all aspire to be daily. She was hilarious - beyond hilarious - and relatable on a way that not many humans are. Lisa had more best friends than many people have in their lifetime, probably because she hogged them all.