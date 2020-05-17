× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 26, 1927 - February 13, 2020

Dr. Leslie Clare Erickson, 92, passed away on February 13, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington, after breaking his hip in January. He was born to Erick Leonard and Cora Erickson in Tacoma, Washington on May 26, 1927, where he grew up with his two older brothers Evan and Darel and younger sister Betty. He attended Lincoln High School in Tacoma WA, graduating in May, 1945.

A few days after he graduated from HS, he enlisted in the US Navy, training in San Diego before serving as a Seaman First Class (Quartermaster) aboard the USS Wildcat (AW-2) in the Pacific from 1945-46. In the fall of 1946, he entered the (then) College of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA, graduating with a BA in 1950. In the fall of 1950, he entered the School of Dentistry at the University of Washington, in Seattle.

In January of 1951, he met his future wife Patricia Vermilion, at the UW, where she was a student in home economics. They were married on September 22, 1951 in Bremerton, Washington. They lived in Seattle until Les completed dental school, earning his DDS in 1954, followed by a US Public Health Service dental residency in Baltimore, Maryland (1954-55). They returned to Seattle in 1955 where Les worked as a dentist while pursuing graduate work at the UW Dental School, starting in 1956 and earning his MSD in orthodontics in 1958.