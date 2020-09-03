Dr. John Dale Boucher

During his life John enjoyed many adventurous activities including skydiving - making over 500 free fall parachute jumps, extensive rock climbing in the Blue Mountains of Australia, scuba diving in the Caribbean, and go-cart racing in Puerto Rico. But his passion was sailing and he spent many happy hours sailing with his brother Bill on their sailboat, the Zephyr, and later their unnamed 25' O'Day. He also enjoyed two sailing expeditions on a 35' sailboat in the Pacific Ocean.

John took great pride in watching the many performances and sporting events of his grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and telling endless jokes to his grandchildren much to the chagrin of his wife.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Carol (Dobberstein) Boucher, his daughter Kelly (Boucher) Lindsay and her children with Mark, Samuel and Brooke Lindsay, his daughter Sarah (Boucher) Schweers, her husband James Schweers and their children Taylor, Jayden and Madison Schweers, his faithful dog Max, many loving family members and extended friends.

John's remains will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd) at 10:00am on September 9th. Livestreaming will be available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Due to current restrictions with Covid-19 the service will be limited to immediate family and invited guests. In an effort to have a larger celebration of John's life we ask that you please send a favorite story of your time with him for the family to enjoy. John's ashes will be spread in a place that will allow him to be reintegrated with nature and return to the cycle of life. Donations may be made to the Capital Humane Society or to your local library. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com