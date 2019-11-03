January 23, 1942 - October 30, 2019
Dr Jimmy Seng, 77, of Crete, former surgeon and general practitioner, died Wednesday in Crete. Born January 23, 1942, Omaha, Nebraska. Raised in Oshkosh. A 1961 graduate, Garden County High School. University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Medical School-Omaha. Residency completed in Oakland, CA. Member ROTC, served 4 years in the Air Force, stationed in Spain and England. Practiced medicine in San Francisco and later formed a medical clinic in Eureka, CA.
During high school, he was quite the athlete, playing football, basketball and enjoyed water and snow skiing in Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe. Jimmy had a wonderful personality, always fun to be with and had a great sense of humor and loved life with much enthusiasm. Everybody loved Jimmy who knew him.
Survived by sister, brother-in-law, Marcia and George Stewart, nieces and spouses, Jill and Todd Tews, all of Denton, Cari and Troy Henning, Crete, seven grand nieces and nephews, three great-grand nephews and a niece.
Funeral Service remembering Jimmy's life is 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Denton United Methodist Church, Rev. Brad Barrows. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, followed by lunch at the church. Memorials directed to Tabatha of Crete. Viewing, one hour prior to service at church. Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Condolences at laubermoore.com.