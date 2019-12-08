November 21, 2019

Dr. Helen Winter Stauffer, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, died Nov. 21, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is the author of the most comprehensive biography of Nebraska author Mari Sandoz, Mari Sandoz: Story Catcher of the Plains (1982) and editor of her correspondences, Letters of Mari Sandoz (1992).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen served in the WAVES (Women's Navy) from 1943-1945, teaching aerial gunnery at Alameda Naval Air Base in California. She married Mike Stauffer (of Grand Island) on March 30, 1994.

She completed her Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974, and taught English at Kearney State College until retiring in 1990. She was active in the Great Plains Chautauqua, Nebraska Humanities Council, Modern Language Association, National Education Association, Western Literature Association, Sandoz Heritage Society, Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial, and Alpha Delta Kappa.

She is survived by son Robin (Carol) Stauffer of Fremont, Neb; daughters, Susan (Jim) Toth of Edwardsburg, Mich., Sally Vifquain of Wahoo, Neb., Melody (Rod) Chvatal of Colon, Neb.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband Mike Stauffer; infant son, Karl; daughter-in-law, Carol Hamley Stauffer; and son-in-law Jim Toth.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:30pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion. Internment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date. lincolnfh.com.