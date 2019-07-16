February 2 ,1927 - July 14, 2019
Dr. David A. "Doc" Portwood age 92 of Geneva, passed away on July 14, 2019. Born to Guy & Florence ( Boden ) Portwood on February 2, 1927 in Hastings.
Survivors: son: Don Portwood and wife, Barb-Weaverville, NC; daughters: Linda Portwood-Hipp and husband, Fred-Hainesport, NJ; Nancy Kohler and husband, Richard-Geneva; Patricia Portwood-Eisenach and husband, Dr. James- Winston-Salem, NC; Sister-In-Law: Jane Portwood - Williamsburg, VA; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, 1st Congregational United Church of Christ, Geneva. Visitation: Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Geneva. Graveside services: Geneva Public Cemetery, Geneva. Pastor Stuart Davis officiating. Memorials to the family to be designated a later date.