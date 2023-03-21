Dr. Chalmers Alfred Cromer

August 31, 1921 - March 15, 2023

Dr. Chalmers “Chuck” Cromer passed away on March 15, 2023 at the age of 101. Born on August 31, 1921 in Gering NE to George and Freada Cromer, Chuck spent his childhood in Gering Valley, where he helped with the family farm work and attended rural elementary school.

He attended high school in Gering where he lettered in all sports and played the trombone in both the band and orchestra. He subsequently enrolled at Colorado College of Agriculture and Mechanics, now Colorado State University (CSU), in 1939.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor Naval Base in 1941, Chuck supplemented his studies with Naval Officer Training to prepare for military service. He graduated from CSU in April 1943 and proceeded to Midshipman's School in Chicago, IL. He then earned his Naval Commission and was assigned to the USS Republic in August 1943 and the USS Skagit in May 1945, where he served as ships' navigator.

Upon discharge from the Navy in 1946, he was hired to teach Vocational Agriculture at Kearney High School, in Kearney NE. While there, he met Ruth Bachman, a Speech and English teacher. After courtship, the two were married in August 1948. In 1959, the family moved to Lincoln, NE where Chuck continued working within the Division of Vocational Education as a Vocational Needs Analyst.

In 1966, he assumed a position with the State of Nebraska Research Coordination Council. He earned his doctoral degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1970. He later moved to the position of Executive Director for the Nebraska Council for Vocational Education. He retired in 1986.

Chuck was active in many local, state, and national professional organizations. He was a life member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE. He was a life member of Lincoln's Post 3 of the American Legion, a national judge and 38-year member of the Lincoln African Violet Society, a member of the Lincoln Educator's Investment Club, Lincoln Capitol City Kiwanis, and Kearney Lions Club.

Chuck was known to his friends and family as a kind and charismatic man, dedicated educator, passionate agriculturist, and vigorous athlete.

Chuck is preceded in death by his wife Ruth, son Steven, parents, and siblings Wayne and John Cromer. He is survived by his son, Lt Col, USAF (Ret) Mark Cromer (Jayne) of Goodyear AZ; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of services, there will be a private family Celebration of Life. No memorials please. Condolences to the family may be addressed to: Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Crystal Rose, 9155 West Van Buren Street, Tolleson, AZ 85353.