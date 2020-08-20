Dr. Ben Carse Nolting

Following his graduation with a Ph.D. in 2013, Ben joined Dr. Karen Abbott and her lab group at Case Western conducting research in the field of mathematical biology. Karen wrote this about Ben, “…in addition to being remarkable as a human being, he was an extremely talented scientist. The major paper that he published from his time in my lab has received a lot of attention and is shaping how ecologists think about certain foundational ideas in our field. He established himself as an influential thinker and theorist, and that part of him will certainly live on in all the future work his ideas will inspire.”

Dr. Chris Moore, a research colleague at Case shared this, “Ben was an applied mathematician and theoretical ecologist, and one of the kindest, thoughtful people I have ever met. Ben was brilliant and an infinitely-patient teacher and mentor to me and others, from undergrads to postdocs. All of us who knew him could speak to how Ben created a safe and open environment for learning and exchanging ideas. His colleagues all remember his willingness to help others and his generosity of spirit.”