July 6, 2020
Dr. Allen G. Blezek, 74, of Lincoln, NE and formerly of Randolph, IA entered into rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Lincoln.
Allen was a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Professor and Department Head Emeritus, NU Department of Agricultural Leadership Education and Communication; founding Director Emeritus, NU Center for Leadership Development; Director Emeritus, Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Program. Past President: Lincoln East Rotary, NU Faculty Senate, NE FFA Foundation, NU Emeriti Association and Lancaster County Extension.
Survived by wife Kay; step-children, Tony (Ann) Boone of Omaha and Lisa (Brian) Holmes of Shenandoah, IA; grandchildren, Payton Boone and Brianna, Adrianna and Evan Holmes; sister-in-law, Judith Blezek of Glenwood, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Linda and Mike Burnison, Brian and Christy Walker and Clay and Kim Walker, all of Essex, IA; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah Friday 7/10/20 6 to 8 pm. A private, family only, service at 1 pm Saturday will be held. It will be streamed through Facebook Live by visiting the Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page. Graveside will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday at the Randolph, Iowa Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend. Memorials in Allen's name are being directed to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, the University of Nebraska Foundation or to the HoriSun Hospice Foundation in Lincoln. www.swimemorial.com
