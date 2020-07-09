Dr. Allen G. Blezek

Survived by wife Kay; step-children, Tony (Ann) Boone of Omaha and Lisa (Brian) Holmes of Shenandoah, IA; grandchildren, Payton Boone and Brianna, Adrianna and Evan Holmes; sister-in-law, Judith Blezek of Glenwood, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Linda and Mike Burnison, Brian and Christy Walker and Clay and Kim Walker, all of Essex, IA; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah Friday 7/10/20 6 to 8 pm. A private, family only, service at 1 pm Saturday will be held. It will be streamed through Facebook Live by visiting the Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page. Graveside will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday at the Randolph, Iowa Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend. Memorials in Allen's name are being directed to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, the University of Nebraska Foundation or to the HoriSun Hospice Foundation in Lincoln. www.swimemorial.com