November 9, 1933 - August 21, 2019
Doyle I. Blodgett, 85, of Lincoln, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born November 9, 1933, to Clarence and Ruth Blodgett.
Doyle is survived by Carole, his loving wife of 65 years, daughters Cathy Ward (Mike), Roni Hall (Terry), Roxi Burton (Dave), and son Ryan (Erin), 10 grandkids, five great-grandkids, and sister Donna Holmes (Dave). Doyle was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Phyllis Johnston, Nadine Johnston and Theba Lubkin.
A celebration of Doyle's life will be held at 2 p.m. August 26, at Gentle Shepherd Baptist Church where he and Carole were charter members. Rev. Gary Fuller officiating. Memorials to the family.
