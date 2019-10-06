July 23, 1941 - October 3, 2019
Doyle A. Lowe, 78, Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Tabitha in Crete. He was born July 23, 1941, in Mahaska, KS. On May 25, 1961, Doyle married Darlene Kay Ward in Lincoln, NE. Doyle and Darlene were married for 55 years before Darlene passed in 2016.After working for Prairie Maid Meats in Lincoln for a number of years, Doyle went to work at the Cook's Lincoln Plant, later retiring as a second shift Processing Superintendent. He enjoyed lawn work and all sports, especially an avid Husker football and Royals baseball fan.
Survived by: one daughter and two sons - Diane and James Webb, Lincoln; Lance and Kellie Lowe, Firth; and Matthew and Kimberly Lowe, Lincoln. Grandchildren: Nathan, Eric and Margaret Webb; Spencer and Lori, Shane, Jessica, and Clinton Lowe; and Brooke Lowe. Brothers and sisters-in-laws: Ron and Gail Ward, Fairbury; Mark Ward, Crete; Connie and Tom Turner, Fairbury; and Max Ward, Shelbyville, IN; along with cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Darlene Lowe; brother and sister-in-law, James and Delores Lowe; and sister-in-law, Beverly Ward.
Memorials to the family. Memorial Graveside Service. Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10:00 am. Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S 14thSt, Lincoln. Funeral procession to commence at Gate 2.
