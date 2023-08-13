March 30, 1953—July 19, 2023

Douglas Richard Meek passed away Wednesday July 19, 2023 at Journey House in Lincoln, NE.

Born March 30, 1953 to Alice Fern Jeffrey and Herbert Meek. Doug worked in the computer division of the state department of Health and Human Services for 27 years until his retirement in 2021.

He is Survived by his sister: Nancy Stephen, Niece & her husband Jennifer and Jay Olson, Nephew and wife Brian and Erin Stephen, great nieces, Alexandria Holdsworth and Breana Stephen, great nephews Zachary Holdsworh, and Spencer Stephen.

Memorial Services Friday August 18th at 1:00 P.M. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street.

Memorials: Juvenile Diabetes or Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com