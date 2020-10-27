 Skip to main content
Douglas Ray Shaw
August 15, 1985 - October 22, 2020

Douglas Ray Shaw 35, of Lincoln, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Lincoln. Born in Lincoln on August 15, 1985, to Donald Shaw, Jr. and Kari (Belt) Shaw. He enjoyed art, especially drawing.

His family members include his daughter Katelyn; parents, Donald and Kari; all of Lincoln; sister Nicole (Phil) Brown, Columbus, NE; grandparents, Densil (Leora) Belt of Lincoln and Marilyn (Jim) Carroll of Columbus, NE; Numerous extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by brother Thomas and grandparents, Donald (Mavis Jean) Shaw, Sr.

Private family services to be held. Memorials may be given to the family.

