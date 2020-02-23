September 20, 1951 - February 6, 2020

Douglas M. Thunberg (68), beloved brother and friend passed away in Colorado Springs on February 6th, 2020 to find eternal peace.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doug was born on September 20, 1951 in Kearney, NE; graduated from Kearney High School (NE) in 1969; graduated from the University of Nebraska; and worked at the NE Department of Roads (Lincoln) Materials Research Chemistry Lab until his tragic bicycle accident in 1980 that resulted in a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Despite the physical difficulties caused by his TBI, he continued to participate in community activities, painting and outdoor adventures for the disabled. Doug remained a strong, friendly, resilient and deeply faithful servant to the Lord to the end. His smile, humor and kindness will be sorely missed.

Doug was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Lynn (Griffis) Thunberg. Doug is survived by his brother, Larry (Deborah) Thunberg, his sister, Lisa (Troy) Rice and his niece, Sophie Thunberg.

A memorial service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, March 14th, at Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80915. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Sunnyside Christian Church online at: https://www.sunnysidechristian.com/

To send flowers to the family of Douglas Thunberg, please visit Tribute Store.