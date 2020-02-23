Douglas M. Thunberg
View Comments

Douglas M. Thunberg

{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas M. Thunberg

September 20, 1951 - February 6, 2020

Douglas M. Thunberg (68), beloved brother and friend passed away in Colorado Springs on February 6th, 2020 to find eternal peace.

Doug was born on September 20, 1951 in Kearney, NE; graduated from Kearney High School (NE) in 1969; graduated from the University of Nebraska; and worked at the NE Department of Roads (Lincoln) Materials Research Chemistry Lab until his tragic bicycle accident in 1980 that resulted in a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Despite the physical difficulties caused by his TBI, he continued to participate in community activities, painting and outdoor adventures for the disabled. Doug remained a strong, friendly, resilient and deeply faithful servant to the Lord to the end. His smile, humor and kindness will be sorely missed.

Doug was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Lynn (Griffis) Thunberg. Doug is survived by his brother, Larry (Deborah) Thunberg, his sister, Lisa (Troy) Rice and his niece, Sophie Thunberg.

A memorial service to celebrate Doug's life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, March 14th, at Sunnyside Christian Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80915. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Sunnyside Christian Church online at: https://www.sunnysidechristian.com/

To send flowers to the family of Douglas Thunberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News