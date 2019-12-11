Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Beloved husband and father Douglas M. Amedeo of Lincoln passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Korean War Veteran. Professor of Geography, researcher and author. Born September 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Guido and Jean (Gong) Amedeo. Married to Patricia Herriott for 42 years.