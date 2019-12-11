Douglas M. Amedeo
September 21, 1932 – December 4, 2019
Beloved husband and father Douglas M. Amedeo of Lincoln passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Korean War Veteran. Professor of Geography, researcher and author. Born September 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Guido and Jean (Gong) Amedeo. Married to Patricia Herriott for 42 years.
Survived by his wife, Pat; daughters, Cynthia Amedeo Nelson of Lincoln and Elizabeth Amedeo Stigleman (Marty) of Midland, Michigan.
Celebration of Doug's life to be held Spring 2020. Cremation. Memorial donations preferred to women's, children's or animal charities. Condolence at Wyuka.com.