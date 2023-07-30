Douglas H. Tabor

April 26, 1942 - July 28, 2023

Douglas H. Tabor, 81, of Lincoln passed away July 28, 2023. Born April 26, 1942 in Richlands, VA to James T. and Helen D. (Cox) Tabor. Douglas served in the Air Force and later in life worked for Coca-Cola as a Service Manager.

Family members include his wife, Diane; daughter, Terri (Bill) Dimon of Lincoln; son, Todd (Kristin) Tabor of Lincoln; sisters: Dorothy (John) Vencill of Richlands, VA and Betty Meadows of Kingston Springs, TN; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jay (J.W.); and his grandfather, Poppy-Tom.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 1, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran 1800 S 84th St, Lincoln, NE. Reception to follow.

Memorials can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

