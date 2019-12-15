Douglas G. Kirchhoff, 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born July 2, 1943 in rural Weeping Water, NE. Doug graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1961. Attended the University of NE Lincoln. Member of I.B.E.W. Local 265 for over 50 years. Master Electrician and contractor for 24 years. Electrical inspector for city of Lincoln before retiring. Doug was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying these sports with his 3 sons.