July 2, 1943 - December 13, 2019
Douglas G. Kirchhoff, 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born July 2, 1943 in rural Weeping Water, NE. Doug graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1961. Attended the University of NE Lincoln. Member of I.B.E.W. Local 265 for over 50 years. Master Electrician and contractor for 24 years. Electrical inspector for city of Lincoln before retiring. Doug was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying these sports with his 3 sons.
Preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Clara (Ludwig) Kirchhoff, and brother Dorwin and sister-in-law Delores Kirchhoff. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret (Dietz) Kirchhoff, Sons: Randall Kirchhoff, Bennington, Rick (Deb) Kirchhoff, Omaha, Bryan (Julie) Kirchhoff, Lincoln. Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Tanner, Brenna, Christopher, Jakob, and Cole. Brothers: Donald Kirchhoff, CA, Dwayne (Nancy) Kirchhoff, Sacramento, CA. Sisters: Alberta Toman, Arlington, TX, Loretta (Larry) Hartman, Hickman, NE.
Memorial Service: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th, Lincoln. Memorials to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Cremation, no visitation.