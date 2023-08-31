Douglas F. Gaer

August 23, 2023

Douglas F. Gaer, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, transitioned from this life to his new celestial home on August 23, 2023 at Heritage House Hospice Care in Atlantic, Iowa.

Doug was diagnosed with advanced cancer in June. He faced the following weeks with such bravery and acceptance. He truly was and always will be our hero. Doug was able to stay with us long enough to meet and hold his newest grandson Miles and his first great-grandchild Scarlett. He considered himself blessed.

And those blessed to have had him as their loving husband and father are his wife Dixie; sons, Brett (Amy Vitek) and Blake (Jessie Lee); daughters Bethany (Jon Smalley) and Bradi; grandchildren, Madeline, Meredith, Michael, Isabel, Monroe, Miles; great granddaughter Scarlett; many friends and family.

A Celebration of Life for Doug is planned for October 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home, Greenfield, Iowa, followed by a luncheon reception at the Historic Hotel Greenfield.