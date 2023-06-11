Douglas Eugene Stroman

June 3, 1950 - May 12, 2023

Doug was born on June 3, 1950, in David City, NE, to Ralph and Elzada Stroman. Doug passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023, at home with family by his side.

Doug enlisted in the Navy (August 1969- August 1975) stationed in Guam as a Radioman.

Survived by his wife, Suzanne (Susie); son, Jeremiah Stroman (Bobbi); stepsons: Nate (Anita) Moore, and Justin Moore; grandchildren: Brittany Closson (Christopher), Alexandra Stroman, Jacob Stroman, Harper Moore, Quinn Moore, Jesse Stroman, Jordan Stroman, Joshua JR Stroman, and Harley Stroman; brother, Charles (Chic)(Karen) Stroman; sisters: Judy (Dwight) Kumm, Marilyn (Robert) Croci; special cousin, Gary (Jane) Greiving; special friend, Adam (Heidi) Kruger; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elzada Stroman; brothers: Stephen (Steve) Stroman, Scott Stroman; son, Joshua Stroman; and grandson, Joseph Stroman.

Graveside to be held at 10:00 a.m. at Ulysses Township Cemetery on June 17, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held June 17, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Willard Community Center, 1245 S. Folsom Street, Lincoln, NE. Lunch will be served.

Memorials in lieu of flowers, to the family can be sent to the Stroman Family.