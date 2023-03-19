Douglas Eugene Marsh

March 25, 1938 - March 16, 2023

Douglas Eugene Marsh, 83, passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on March 16, 2023. Doug was born on the family farm near Belvidere, Nebraska on March 25, 1938 to Herbert and Dora (Mussman) Marsh. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron and graduated from Hebron High School in 1955 as valedictorian. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1960 where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity.

Doug married Sonja Heinrichs in 1962. She passed away in 1965. He married Carol Davis on July 21, 1968 and celebrated 54 years together with his beloved “Carrie” until she passed away on September 16, 2022. Doug was a farmer for the first 30 plus years of his life on the family farm with his father, brother, and nephew where he was instilled with the value of hard work and a strong work ethic. In 1972 he turned over his part of the farm to his nephew, Bob, and moved to Franklin, Nebraska where he began the next phase of his life as an insurance agent for State Farm.

Doug was very well read and loved to impart his wisdom on his children and grandchildren. One of his favorite sayings was from Winston Churchill, "You make a living with what you get. You make a life with what you give.” Doug exemplified service to both his community and his Lord. Doug was on the Franklin City Council for 14 years before he was elected Mayor of Franklin, where he served for seven years. He also served for several years on the church council and as an elder at Franklin's Grace Lutheran Church. Doug was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Franklin for many years. Doug retired from the insurance business and he and Carol moved to Lincoln in 1998 to be closer to family.

Doug was a talented woodworker and many of his intricate scroll saw creations will be passed along to his kids and grandkids. He was also an avid collector of many things including vintage postcards, pens, and match safes, and he could frequently be found at estate sales or on a road trip with Carol to an antique festival. Doug was a voracious reader of anything related to history and politics and amassed an impressive book collection.

Doug is survived by his daughter Kris Petersen and husband Jay of Dunlap, Iowa; daughter Jana Post and husband Troy of North Bend; son Eric Marsh and wife Erica of Torrance, California; grandchildren Conlan Petersen, Kylie Petersen, Cooper Petersen, Jake Petersen, Jack Post, Abby Post, Noah Post, Sam Post, Cameron Marsh, Brandon Marsh, and Ava Marsh; sister Ireta Kerns and husband Richard; sister-in-law Margaret Marsh; sister-in-law Dixie Davis and husband Kurt; sister-in law Betty Davis; sister-in-law Erlene Davis; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Sonja, his wife Carol, his parents, brother Herbert Marsh, Jr., brother-in-law Stan Davis, and grandson Cade Petersen.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior on Tuesday, March 21, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Memorials can be made to the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department or Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com