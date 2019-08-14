August 17, 1961 - July 13, 2019
Douglas Edward Sisel, of Lincoln, passed away July 13, 2019. Doug was born on Aug. 17, 1961 in Lincoln to William D. & Rose Marie (Rech) Sisel. Doug attended Lincoln Public Schools, graduating from Lincoln Northeast in 1979.
Hard working and dependable from Junior High age (supporting his BMX/dirt bike racing) until his passing, Doug was an avid fisherman, Harley Davidson/Sturgis vet, foosball champ, framing carpenter, machinist, welder, muscle car restoration specialist and cyclists' rights/environmental activist. Doug was trained to play saxophone at LNE.
He taught himself to play guitar and was an ongoing participant and supporter of local live music, especially on open-mic nights. A dedicated Grateful Dead Tours follower, Doug made lifelong friends in his jam band travels. Always an excellent cook, Grandma Rech taught him young, Doug could always bake up some special pies for joyous occasions with friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 at Bethany Park enclosed shelter (65th & Vine) 11am – 1:30 pm . We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person of many talents who will be greatly missed. Fare thee well to a man loved by many. May the four winds carry you safely home.
Preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Russell. Survived by his older brother, Myron, nephew, Brian Irons, many cousins and a multitude of friends. Memorial dedications may be sent to KZUM Community Radio in his name. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
