Douglas (Doug) John Larson

October 27, 1950 - July 2, 2023

Douglas John (Doug) Larson, 72, of Waverly passed away peacefully on July 2 at home with Marilyn, his wife of 49 years, at his side. He was born in Lincoln on October 27, 1950, and graduated from Lincoln High in 1969. He continued his education at Dana College in Blair, NE where he earned a degree in accounting. A life-long learner, Doug also earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and CPA.

Most of his professional accounting career was spent in the manufacturing sector for firms such as Massey Ferguson, National Crane, Tenneco Automotive, Square D and Lenco, Inc.

Elected to two terms on the District 145 School Board, Doug also volunteered with the Boy Scouts, First United Methodist Church, Waverly Fire and Rescue, Raptor Recovery, Ducks Unlimited and the Cat House.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Larson, and his sister, Carol Larson Moore. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses/partners: Danielle Sue Larson (Tim Peterson) of Gretna NE and John Douglas (Toni) Larson of Chicago IL. He is also survived by his granddaughters Ella Larson Weaver, Evanston IL and Nora Larson Weaver, Sioux Falls SD.

Funeral services are at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St, Lincoln on Friday, July 7 at 11:00. Memorials to Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands.

