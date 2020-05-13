× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 20, 1966 - May 8, 2020

Douglas David Vance, 53, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away surrounded by family on May 8, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1966 to Thomas and Sondra (Ahrendt) Vance in Lincoln, Nebraska. Douglas participated in Abled, Inc., worked for meals on wheels, and had a variety of other jobs. He loved movies, DVD's, country music, going out to eat, bowling, and WWE wresting. Douglas was baptized in the American Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

He is survived by his mother Sondra of Lincoln; aunts Tami Throener of Fairbury, NE, Valerie Kolar of Salt Lake City, Utah; uncles John (Pam) Vance of Lincoln, Fred and Debbie Vance, Kevin (Linda) Kolar; many cousins; Tracie Rodriguez and Robert May; and best friend, Gordon Freese. Preceded in death by his father; grandparents Harry and Vivian Vance and Rodney and Betty Kolar.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1pm at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Douglas Vance , please visit Tribute Store.