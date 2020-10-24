Douglas D. (Woody) Boydston was born Feb. 11, 1956 to Cloyd and Arla (Schoenleber) Boydston in Scottsbluff, NE, and passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2020, in Seward, NE, from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Doug was a longtime resident of Milford, NE and was employed as a machinist at the Tenneco plant in Seward for 30 years. Doug spent his childhood years in Weeping Water, NE, and graduated in 1974 from Walthill High School, Walthill, NE. He went on to graduate in 1980 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and in 1989 from Southeast Community College-Milford. Doug was an avid motorcyclist, loved music, and watching classic movies.