June 14, 1952 - December 24, 2019

Douglas D. Moser, 67, of Lincoln, passed away at home from pancreatic cancer on December 24, 2019. Born June 14, 1952 in Lincoln, NE to Melvin “Dale” and Doris (Schulz) Moser. Doug was a co-owner of Moser Family LLC, Property Management.

Family members include daughters, Briana Moser and Kimberly Moser, both of Lincoln; grandchildren, Xander Brown and Aria Brown; brother, David Moser of Lincoln; twin sister, Diane (Greg) Hanson of Paola, KS; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents.

Though Doug had a talent for most everything he tried, what he'll be remembered for most is his warm laugh, his kind and gentle spirit and the love he had for his family, friends and his cats.

Celebration Life Gathering – 1:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Funeral Home, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Memorials to the Cat House. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

