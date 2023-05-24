Douglas A. Westerberg

June 14, 1943 - May 19, 2023

Douglas A. Westerberg, 79, of Lincoln, NE passed away May 19, 2023. Doug was born June 14, 1943 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Arthur and Vera Westerberg. He graduated from Seward High School in 1961 and attended the University of Nebraska for one year, finishing in 1984 with a BA in Business.

He served in the military (Active Duty National Guard) for 28 years. Doug retired from the military in 1994, moving to sales at Leach's RV in Lincoln where he worked for 29 years.

Doug married Beverly Doyle from Lincoln and they were married for 59 years.

Doug loved to work on their rental properties and attend the University of Nebraska football, basketball, and women's volleyball games. He especially enjoyed traveling with their ‘Tennessee Friends', Frank and Phyllis, traveling the world seeing beautiful places and meeting new people.

Doug is survived by his wife Beverly Westerberg; daughter Leslie Westerberg Brown (Mark); son Timothy Westerberg (Tatum Wiegert); grandson Duncan Brown; granddaughter Alexandria; sister Mary Lutz of Lexington, KY; brother Roger Westerberg (Dale) of Charleston, SC; niece Stephanie (Steven) of Charleston, SC; nephew Roger Andrew Westerberg of Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug's family would like to thank all of the wonderful care Doug received at Bryan East and West. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Friday (5/26/23) at First-Plymouth Church, 20th & D Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com