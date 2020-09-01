 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas A. Sexton
View Comments

Douglas A. Sexton

{{featured_button_text}}

Douglas A. Sexton

February 15, 1958 - August 29, 2020

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News