June 30, 1959 - July 20, 2019
Doug “Chiggy” Nelson, age 60, of Lincoln, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born June 30, 1959 to Marvin Nelson Jr. and Myra (Marshall) Nelson in San Diego, Calif. He was one of three children in a Navy family, which offered him the opportunity to live in several cities during his lifetime, his favorite being Hawaii, which he always considered home. He enjoyed car racing and loved to cook, working as a chef at a variety of hotels and resorts. He was a selfless man who was always willing to lend a hand and help others. Above all, Doug loved his family, especially his daughter, Myra, who was the light of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Myra Nelson; brother, Mark Nelson; nephews, Johnathan (Kayla) Savage; Nicholas Nelson and Tyler D. Nelson as well as his beloved dog, Franklin “Moose” Nelson in addition to many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Frances Savage; and nephews Matthew and Jeremy Savage.
A celebration of Doug's life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, with a reception immediately following the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Doug Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.