Dorthy Irene Schied, 92, of Lincoln passed away February 3, 2020. Born December 29, 1927 in Lund, NE to Charles E. and Faye Mary (Kime) Gwynn. Dorthy married Dean Schied on September 21, 1945. Together they farmed north of Lincoln and expanded their operation to include a ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska near Cody. Dorthy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Cody, NE. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, dancing and loved her life on the farm.