Dorthy Irene Schied
View Comments

Dorthy Irene Schied

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorthy Irene Schied

December 29, 1927 - February 3, 2020

Dorthy Irene Schied, 92, of Lincoln passed away February 3, 2020. Born December 29, 1927 in Lund, NE to Charles E. and Faye Mary (Kime) Gwynn. Dorthy married Dean Schied on September 21, 1945. Together they farmed north of Lincoln and expanded their operation to include a ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska near Cody. Dorthy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Cody, NE. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, dancing and loved her life on the farm.

Family members include her son Stanley Schied; daughters Pat Pittman and Judy (Ron) Weichbrodt; grandchildren Mike and Jennifer Schied, Brian and Sarah Schied, Colton Schied, Kristy (John) Herrington, Rick Schied (Crystal Jacobsen) and Jessica (John) Walton; 9 great-grandchildren; family friends Becca Vander Putten, Suzie Schied and Pat Lanik. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean, son Ronald, and son-in-law John Pittman.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (2-6-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. A graveside service will be on Tuesday (2-11-20) at 11:00 a.m. (mountain time) in the Cody Cemetery, Cody, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. No Visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dorthy Schied, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News