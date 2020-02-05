December 29, 1927 - February 3, 2020
Dorthy Irene Schied, 92, of Lincoln passed away February 3, 2020. Born December 29, 1927 in Lund, NE to Charles E. and Faye Mary (Kime) Gwynn. Dorthy married Dean Schied on September 21, 1945. Together they farmed north of Lincoln and expanded their operation to include a ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska near Cody. Dorthy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Cody, NE. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, dancing and loved her life on the farm.
Family members include her son Stanley Schied; daughters Pat Pittman and Judy (Ron) Weichbrodt; grandchildren Mike and Jennifer Schied, Brian and Sarah Schied, Colton Schied, Kristy (John) Herrington, Rick Schied (Crystal Jacobsen) and Jessica (John) Walton; 9 great-grandchildren; family friends Becca Vander Putten, Suzie Schied and Pat Lanik. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean, son Ronald, and son-in-law John Pittman.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (2-6-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. A graveside service will be on Tuesday (2-11-20) at 11:00 a.m. (mountain time) in the Cody Cemetery, Cody, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. No Visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.