Dorothyann Haar

December 16, 1927 - August 5, 2020

Dorothyann was born to Jessie and Roy Miller in Chadron, Nebraska on December 16, 1927. She was the first of two children, and was followed by her sister Shirley in 1929. The Miller girls were inseparable and spent their early lives in the towns of Chadron and Alliance, Nebraska.

As a young woman, Dorothyann took a job at a drug store soda fountain, where she discovered she loved serving people and became interested in medicine. She convinced her parents to allow her to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She started at the University in 1945, was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, and obtained her B.S. in Pharmacy in 1949.

She married Harold “Bud” Haar on June 25, 1950. They were happily married for 56 years until Harold passed away in 2006. Dorothyann was much loved as a mother, wife, neighbor, friend, and pharmacist. She will be remembered for her compassion, her warm smile, and her constant willingness to help others.

She is survived by her two children, Deb Haar of Papillion, NE and David (Kathleen) Haar of Tetonia, ID, and her two grandchildren, Kevin and Tian Mei Haar.

Graveside service will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2PM at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 50th Street Lincoln, NE 68504, or to the People's City Mission, 110 Q St. Lincoln, NE 68508. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com

