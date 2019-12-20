Dorothy (Strawder) Detenbeck
Dorothy (Strawder) Detenbeck

December 14, 1925 - December 18, 2019

Dorothy (Strawder) Detenbeck was born December 14, 1925 in Wallace, Nebraska.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Brown (John) and Deb Levitov (Peter), grandchildren Stacy Zaruba (Mike), Courtney Kreifels (Matt), and Alex Levitov (Jillian); great grandchildren Kassidy, Reagan, and Johnathan, and sister, Ann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, 12-20-19 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to the church.

