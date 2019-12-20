Dorothy (Strawder) Detenbeck

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Brown (John) and Deb Levitov (Peter), grandchildren Stacy Zaruba (Mike), Courtney Kreifels (Matt), and Alex Levitov (Jillian); great grandchildren Kassidy, Reagan, and Johnathan, and sister, Ann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith.