× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 31, 1922 - May 20, 2020

Dorothy Ruth Dunning was born December 31, 1922 in Seward County, Nebraska to Roy J. and Fern (Jennings) Hannah. She passed away May 20, 2020. Dorothy graduated from Jackson High School in Lincoln and earned her Bachelor of Science degree and Masters degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During World War II, she was a member of the Army Signal Corps in Alexandria, Virginia. After the war she taught school in San Bernardino, California, Albion, Omaha, Kearney, Lincoln and Brownell schools in Nebraska.

Dorothy was active in parents without partners, which she was the president. Lincoln retired teachers association and Christ United Methodist Church. She enjoyed travelling in the U.S. and abroad, playing bridge and bingo, doing crossword puzzles and dancing and exercising.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Dunning and David Dunning. Her daughters Karen Dunning and Linda Dunning. Granddaughters Joy Dunning and Allison G. Buffum, grandsons Jonathan Dunning and David E. Dunning. Great-grandsons Luca Clem, Keda Clem and Charlie Dunning. Great-granddaughter Mila Dunning. Dorothy is preceded in death by her first husband Earl Dunning (1962) and her second husband Dale Rathe (2014).

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials to Christ United Methodist Church or the Cat House. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Dunning , please visit Tribute Store.