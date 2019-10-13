Dorothy “Rickie” (Larson) Holyoke

March 19, 1922 - October 9, 2019
Dorothy “Rickie” Holyoke (Larson) died October 9, 2019. Dorothy was born in Omaha on March 19, 1922, the daughter of Jessie and Ralph E. Weirich. She spent her first year in Canada, where her parents had a homestead, but the family returned permanently to Nebraska when Dorothy was one year old. Growing up in Lincoln, Dorothy acquired the nickname “Rickie.” Rickie graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Lambda Delta, and the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was also president of Mortar Board. After graduation, she worked as private secretary to the head of the investment department at Bankers Life Insurance Company.
In 1943, Rickie married Captain Warren B. Day. Following Warren Day's death in the Battle of the Bulge, she left her job at the University of Nebraska to join the American Red Cross, serving on staff at the William Beaumont Military Hospital, in El Paso, Texas, which at that time was one of the first receiving stations for America's wounded. After the war she returned to Lincoln and was an English instructor at UNL. She moved to San Francisco and was a copywriter for BBDO Advertising, but she later returned to Lincoln where she worked as Director of Activities at the Nebraska Student Union and was president of the Student Union Board of Directors.
In 1949, she married George W. Holyoke, and together they raised their three children, Susan, Nancy, and John. After George's death, in 1975, she became a licensed realtor, working for twelve years before retirement. In 1986, she married long-time friend Alfred R. Larson.
Rickie believed in the importance of community service. She was on the board of directors for many civic organizations in Lincoln. She was vice president of the Lincoln Junior League, treasurer of the League of Women Voters, vice president and Executive Committee for the Lincoln Foundation serving as the chairwoman of the Educational Grants Committee for 20 years. She also served on the boards of the Lincoln Symphony, the Lincoln Community Council, the United Way, Pershing Auditorium, the Lincoln Action Program, Community Emergency Stop, the Salvation Army, and Crimestoppers.
You have free articles remaining.
Rickie was a member of First Plymouth Church, PEO Chapter DL, Distaff Investment Club, Tuesday Review, and the Lincoln Country Club. Her interests included golf, tennis, gardening, reading, bridge, designing her two townhomes, and music.
A lifetime member of the Nebraska Alumni Association, Rickie received an alumni achievement award from the Nebraska College of Arts and Sciences. She was the recipient of Kappa Alpha Theta's Kite award, for outstanding alumnae and is listed in the bicentennial edition of “Who's Who in Nebraska.”
Rickie is survived by daughter Susan Holyoke Wirth and her husband Gerald, of Nebraska City; daughter Nancy Holyoke, of Madison, WI; and son John Holyoke and wife Carol, of New York City. Her other survivors include grandchildren Katherine Wirth Sydik (husband Jeremy), Jeannine Wirth Berge (husband Patrick), Dr. Steven Wirth (wife Lisa), George Allen (wife Pia), Lila Holyoke, and Margaret Holyoke; great grandchildren Aidan, Nadia, and Astrid Sydik, and Barbara Berge. She is also survived by the Bill and Kathy (Larson) Bucy family of Auburn and the Jim and Cheryl Larson family of Lincoln. Rickie was preceded in death by husbands Warren Day, George Holyoke, and Al Larson.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am Saturday (10-19-19) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with Rev. Barb Smisek officiating. Prior private interment. Memorials to the Lincoln Foundation and Lied Center for Performing Arts. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.