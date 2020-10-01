December 12, 1933 - September 29, 2020

Dorothy Rae Yanak, age 86, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Dorothy was born December 12, 1933 to Dewey and Gladys Weber.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Richard Yanak; children, Dawn (Scott) Livingston, Ron (Shelly) Niles, David Niles; step-children, Sandra (Randy) Lee, Jackie Hernandez; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Everyone will meet at gate 2 at 1:45 pm. Go to www.lincolnfh.com