 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Rae Yanak
View Comments

Dorothy Rae Yanak

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Rae Yanak

December 12, 1933 - September 29, 2020

Dorothy Rae Yanak, age 86, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Dorothy was born December 12, 1933 to Dewey and Gladys Weber.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Richard Yanak; children, Dawn (Scott) Livingston, Ron (Shelly) Niles, David Niles; step-children, Sandra (Randy) Lee, Jackie Hernandez; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Everyone will meet at gate 2 at 1:45 pm. Go to www.lincolnfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News