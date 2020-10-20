 Skip to main content
Dorothy Novotny
Dorothy Novotny

October 17, 2020

Dorothy Novotny, 94, of Fremont, NE, formally of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, NE.

Survived by daughter, Linda (Ernie) Cech of Clarkson, NE; grandchildren, Sheila (Eric) Nebola of Thornton, CO and Bryan (Emily) Cech of Arlington, NE; great-grandchildren, Haylee and Hunter Nebola, Addyson, Colton and Grayson Cech; sisters-in-law, Glee Komenda, Ida Schindler and JoAnn Novotny; brothers-in-law, Steve (Sandy) Novotny and James Novotny; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Novotny; parents, Adolph and Mary Komenda; sisters, Helen Tejral, Julia Kliment, Marie Skokan, Agnes Benes and Betty Benes; brothers, Adolph Komenda, Anton Komenda and Ted Komenda.

Mass of Christian Burial, (Family Only) Wed. (10/21/2020) 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE. Visitation, Tues. (10/20/2020) 5-7 p.m. at the Church.Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

