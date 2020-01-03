Dorothy Maxine Higgins
View Comments

Dorothy Maxine Higgins

{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Maxine Higgins

Humboldt, July 28, 1931 - December 30, 2019

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Higgins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt
207 N. Nemaha Street
Humboldt, NE 68376
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt
207 N. Nemaha Street
Humboldt, NE 68376
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Family Greeting Friends begins.
Jan 4
Graveside Inurnment
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:30AM
Humboldt Cemetery
First Street
Humboldt, NE 68376
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Graveside Inurnment begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News