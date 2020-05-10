× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 14, 1928 - May 3, 2020

Dorothy Mae Rosenthal Klein of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born on April 14, 1928 to Myron and Ruth Hannan of Douglas, NE. She graduated from Douglas High School and attended Peru State College. Dorothy retired from Woodmen Accident & Life Insurance Company after 35 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary, VFW and American Legion. She enjoyed genealogy, bowling and shuffleboard.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Angela Cadwell, Lincoln; Sue (Robby) Robinson, Lincoln; Rodney (Cheryl) Rosenthal, Colorado Springs; four stepchildren Don (Cindy) Klein, Neosho, MO; Steve (Lynne) Klein, Tom (Lisa) Klein, and Julie Thomas, Lincoln; six grandchildren, Cheris Cadwell, Lincoln; Erin (David) Hahn, Kearney, MO; Mackenzie (Jason) Howard, Lincoln; Adam Rosenthal (Kelli Highland), Denver; Amy (Rob) Cornett, Grovetown, GA; Jenny Kumpula (Ben Morgan), Lincoln; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, husbands Herbert Rosenthal and Alvin Klein, brothers and sisters, son-in-law Gene Thomas and grandson Jake.

Celebration of Dorothy's life will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 7, P.O. Box 29311, Lincoln, NE 68529.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to CHI Health at Home Hospice and Legacy Terrace for the loving care they provided to Dorothy.

