October 18, 1936 - April 5, 2020

Dorothy Mae Allen Bloomfield passed from this life on April 5, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon. Dorothy was born October 18, 1936 in Haxtun, Colorado, and moved to Nebraska with her parents and brother, Don, in 1943. After attending first grade in Colorado, she attended Eagle and Alvo schools until 1946, then she was a student at Fairview District 57 in Lancaster County from March 1946 until May 1950. After 8th grade graduation, she enrolled in Eagle High School, graduating in 1954 as salutatorian of her class.

On September 11, 1957 she was united in marriage to Gerald Bloomfield in the chapel at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. After Gerald completed his military enlistment in 1961, the family moved to southern California; in 2004 Dorothy moved to Springfield, Oregon, to be closer to her daughter, Dawna.

She leaves to mourn her loss a daughter and son-in-law Dawna and Mike Nickolauson, Springfield, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law Gerald Scott and Laura Bloomfield, Murietta, California; her sister Darlene Allen, Lincoln; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; nephew David Allen, Hickman; sisters-in-law Judy Allen, Lincoln and Evelyn Bloomfield, Las Vegas.