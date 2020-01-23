Dorothy M Smith, age 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Dorothy was born December 8, 1929 in Utica, Nebraska to Henry and Emmaline Hayes. She was one of 13 children. She graduated from High School in Utica. She married Roy Smith in 1950 in this union she had 4 children. Dorothy was a Long Distance Operator for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 25 years. Dorothy loved flowers, shopping, cooking, canning foods, sewing and being involved in her church. Dorothy most loved being with her children and grandchildren.