December 8, 1929 - January 18, 2020
Dorothy M Smith, age 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Dorothy was born December 8, 1929 in Utica, Nebraska to Henry and Emmaline Hayes. She was one of 13 children. She graduated from High School in Utica. She married Roy Smith in 1950 in this union she had 4 children. Dorothy was a Long Distance Operator for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 25 years. Dorothy loved flowers, shopping, cooking, canning foods, sewing and being involved in her church. Dorothy most loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her son Michael; parents; husband Roy; and many brothers and sisters; Survived by daughters Cindy Wallman; Alicia Rose; and son Linus Smith; along with grandchildren Ross Peterson; Travis Rose; Ashley Schmidt and Karalyn Hester.
Visitation: Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral service: Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM, at Lincoln Memorial. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. Please visit lincolnfh.com.
12:30PM
6800 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512