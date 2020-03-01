Dorothy M. McKee
View Comments

Dorothy M. McKee

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy M. McKee

February 11, 2020

Dorothy M. McKee, age 86, Lincoln passed away 2-11-2020.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 57th Street, Lincoln with Pastor Kirstie Jeanette Engel officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, family and friends will meet at Gate #2 prior to services.

Memorials in care of the Lincoln Homebuilder's Care Association. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy McKee, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News