February 11, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy M. McKee, age 86, Lincoln passed away 2-11-2020.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 57th Street, Lincoln with Pastor Kirstie Jeanette Engel officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, family and friends will meet at Gate #2 prior to services.
Memorials in care of the Lincoln Homebuilder's Care Association. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy McKee, please visit Tribute Store.