April 11, 1930 - July 1, 2019
Dorothy Kotera, age 89, of Bee, born April 11, 1930, passed away July 1, 2019. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, and visitation will resume from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. Rosary: 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Graveside and interment: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Bee. Memorials to the Dorothy Kotera family for future designations.