Dorothy Jean Stout
November 13, 1932 - December 2, 2020

Dorothy Jean Stout, 88, of Lincoln, passed away December 2, 2020. She was born November 13, 1932 in Kincheloe, WV to Ulyssis and Icie (Minter) McClung. She worked as a Nurse Assistant for over 30 years at Lincoln Regional Center and enjoyed gardening.

Survivors by sons Robert and Richard of Lincoln, NE sister Katherine Ware and server Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Husband Bennie, sons Larry and Dave, sisters Garnetta, Wilda and Mary.

Graveside services will be Monday December 7 at 9:30 am at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery 6700 S. 14th St. Please meet at Gate #2. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

