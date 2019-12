Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Dorothy Jean Ballou, 85, of Fairmont, passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to funeral on Monday, December 30, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com