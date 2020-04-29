× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 12, 1931 - April 23, 2020

Dorothy J. (Ludeke) Schliefert, 88, of Eaton, CO, passed away April 23, 2020. Dottie was born on August 12, 1931 in Harlan County, NE to William Ludeke and Edith Langenberg-Ludeke. She was a homemaker and later worked part-time at Molex in Lincoln, NE.

Surviving family members include children, Anita (Jim) Moore, Bradley (Jodi) Schliefert, Curt (Lynnette) Schliefert; grandchildren, Courtney (Tony) Ostblom, Lacey (Jesse) Tyndall, Ty Schliefert; step-grandchildren, James Moore, Steven (Amanda) Moore; four great-grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren; and many other friends and loved ones. Preceded in death by her spouse Dwight Schliefert, parents, sister and brothers.

Private funeral service Friday, May 1, 2020 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Service will be livestreamed at www.roperandsons.com/livestream/ Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com

