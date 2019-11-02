November 1, 2019
Dorothy I. Thompson, 89, Beatrice died November 1, 2019. Funeral services: 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Beatrice. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell, 10:00 A.M. Tuesday. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice, Sunday, 12:00 to 8:00 P.M., Monday 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Family meet and greet: Monday from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home, www.foxfuneralhome.net
