Dorothy I. Lower
September 30, 1927 – January 9, 2020
Dorothy was born in York to Joseph and Edna Schneider. Dorothy graduated from York High School in 1945. She attended the University of Nebraska, receiving her bachelor's degree in Music Education in 1949. While a student there, she was privileged to accompany a finalist for Metropolitan Opera auditions at Carnegie Hall. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Earl Anderson in 1953. His work took them to Colorado and Geneva, Nebraska where children Nancy and Chuck were born, then to Chamberlain, South Dakota and finally to Hastings, Nebraska. After Earl 's passing in 1973, she moved to Lincoln to be closer to her children, who were both attending UNL.
Dorothy taught music in Dewitt, Chamberlain and Hastings, was organist and/or directed church choirs in Chamberlain and Lincoln, accompanied for public school choirs in Lincoln and worked for the USDA in Lincoln. In 1993, she married Dr. Darrell Lower and moved to Omaha. Dorothy was a long-time member of P.E.O., in which she held many offices and treasured the relationships formed and good deeds done through that association. She moved to Eugene, Oregon in 2015 to be near daughter, Nancy, where she died peacefully after a long life well lived.
Dorothy was preceded in death by both husbands and her beloved sister, Joyce. She is survived by children, Nancy Anderson and Chuck Anderson (Stacey); and two grandsons; brother, Wyatt Lee Schneider (Sandra) and family, and brother-in-law, Ross Hecht and family.
Family will receive friends Saturday, January 25th from 10 am to 11 am, followed by a memorial service at 11 am, all at the West Center Chapel. Graveside service: 3 pm, Greenwood Cemetery, York, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.E.O. Arrangements by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 heafeyheafey.com